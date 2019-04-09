After 27 seasons of fights and Jerry beads, “The Jerry Springer Show” was canceled this past summer, but you won’t miss Jerry for long!

Springer’s new show called, “Judge Jerry” will debut this fall, according to TheJasmineBrand.com. NBCUniversal Television Distribution announced that “Judge Jerry” has been sold in 99% of the U.S. for its fall debut. The new show will be taped in front of a live studio audience at the Stamford (Conn.) Media Center, which is also home to the long-running and successful NBCU talk shows “The Steve Wilkos Show” and “Maury.

Will you watch?

Jerry Springer’s “Judge Jerry” Show To Debut This Fall was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 5 hours ago

