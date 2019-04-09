CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Jerry Springer’s “Judge Jerry” Show To Debut This Fall

0 reads
Leave a comment
Jerry Springer

Source: Jerry Springer Show / Twitter: @SpringerTV

After 27 seasons of fights and Jerry beads, “The Jerry Springer Show” was canceled this past summer, but you won’t miss Jerry for long!

Jerry Springer and guests at The Ray Darcy Show

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Springer’s new show called, “Judge Jerry” will debut this fall, according to TheJasmineBrand.com. NBCUniversal Television Distribution announced that “Judge Jerry” has been sold in 99% of the U.S. for its fall debut. The new show will be taped in front of a live studio audience at the Stamford (Conn.) Media Center, which is also home to the long-running and successful NBCU talk shows “The Steve Wilkos Show” and “Maury.

Will you watch?

 

Jerry Springer’s “Judge Jerry” Show To Debut This Fall was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close