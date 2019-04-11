CLOSE
Ohio Cities Rank The Worst For People WIth Allergies

We are loving the warmer weather these days but some of us are literally under attack from pollen, dust and other allergies.

Some Ohio cities have ranked some of the worst cities in the country according to allergists. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America ranked Columbus number 46. Toledo, Akron, and Cleveland also ranked in the Top 50.

It is reported that trees in the state are among to blame.

“And if you look around everywhere we have a lot of trees and the trees here are the type that generate a lot of allergenic pollens. The ones we breathe and cause congestion, runny nose, post nasal drip, the drainage down the throat that causes throat clearing, our voice changes,” Dr. Andrew Dang with Premier Allergy and Asthma explained.

Also, the state has the perfect climate to produce air-borne pollens.

