CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Charlotte Russe Planning to Reopen 100 of the Stores That Had Closed Down

0 reads
Leave a comment
Clothing Store Charlotte Russe Announces Closure Of All Its Stores

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Charlotte Russe announced on its website and social media this week it is re-opening 100 retail locations across the U.S.

The cryptic messaging does not offer many details on why, or which locations will re-open. A video the company posted shows an updated pink logo and states ‘New Team. New Selection. New Charlotte Russe.”

It advises followers to watch for more details coming soon.

The company laid off thousands of employees after being unable to find a buyer for its 416 stores and filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to comments on the announcement on Facebook posted Thursday, former employees are upset with having been let go, only to see news of the re-opening.

 

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Drew Angerer and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Facebook and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

More with Sam Sylk Live

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

14 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Continue reading Sam Sylk’s Reality Hour

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Tune in daily with Sam Sylk for his Reality hour live on air and on 93.1 WZAK Cleveland Facebook live page.

Charlotte Russe Planning to Reopen 100 of the Stores That Had Closed Down was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close