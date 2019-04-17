CLOSE
NYC FLAGSHIP APPLE STORE HAS BEDBUG INFESTATION

5 reads
SEM of bed bugs

Source: POWER AND SYRED/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY / Getty

Ewwwwwww!!!! Reports say that Apple got bedbugs! How Gross? The flagship Apple store on 5th avenue in NYC is reportedly crawling with bed bugs. The pest were allegedly spotted in the manager’s office and it sent employees into a frenzy, just this week.

 

Apple Introduces Two New iPhone Models At Product Launch

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

According to FoxNews.com, an employee said, “It was just mayhem. “There was a mass exodus… employees were freaking out they felt really unsafe and management kept giving them the runaround.” Staff was told to double bag their belongings in plastic while a “bed bug sniffing beagle” came to the store where it was “activated” by two lockers in a staff area. One employee said, “I shouldn’t have to go to work feeling unsafe and unprotected. We felt very anxious, used and unimportant like we were just another number.”

The issue had been going on for almost a month. Management said that it has been resolved.

 

NYC FLAGSHIP APPLE STORE HAS BEDBUG INFESTATION was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
