Hughley TV: Kenny Lattimore Shares Stories From The Time He Had A Stalker [Video]

Have you ever been stalked? Or stalked someone? Kenny Lattimore has never stalked, but he did have a hardcore stalker. And y’all…this woman was efficient! She had been to his house, his church, and flew to whatever city he was in. The woman literally slid a note under his door that read “you’re my only friend.”

Lattimore recalls a time his manager saw her and said she was so beautiful that she could stalk him! But, she was crazy…obviously. Some people may not think stalking is “scary” because they don’t want to hurt the person, they just want to be close. But, for the person being stalked it’s a scary situation… no matter how cute their stalker is.

