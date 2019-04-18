George Zimmerman Is On A Dating App With A Fake Name

George Zimmerman killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2012 and is still living his disgusting life, despite endless run ins with the law. Everything from aggravated assault and domestic violence in 2015 to attempting to auction off the gun he used to kill Trayvon to accusations criminal stalking in May, this man should not be on the streets. However, not only is he on the streets, he is getting banned from datings apps.

According to Creative Loafing, Zimmerman is going by the name Carer on Tinder. His profile reads he is a self employed ‘consultant,’ whatever that means, at studied at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. See the Tinder profile below:

After getting booted from Bumble, Florida man and Trayvon Martin killer George Zimmerman is now using a fake name on Tinder: https://t.co/6Ed26csVNm pic.twitter.com/tmBi9cgnlS — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) April 17, 2019

The Daily Mail reports, “Zimmerman has been booted from another app, Bumble, twice.” The thug was banned to make the app “safer.” He was reportedly on Okay Cupid and one person he messaged allegedly responded with, “There isn’t a special dating app for, like, you and Casey Anthony?” Anthony is the woman who was found not guilty of killing her child in 2011.

It’s despicable this man is still allowed to roam the streets. The Blast reported Back in May that he sent violent messages sent to Dennis Warren, a private investigator who was hired to find participants to be in the Trayvon Martin, which was produced by Jay-Z. Zimmerman wrote, “And I’m bringing hell with me. Oh yeah and tell Jay-Z he’s a b**ch and his wife is a broke whore, If I see either of them in my life, they’ll find themselves inside a 13 foot gator.”

See the screenshot below from The Blast.

In May, Zimmerman was accused of criminally stalking Warren. He reportedly called Warren 55 times, left 36 voicemails, sent 67 texts and 27 emails all within nine days from December 16 to Christmas. One of the texts reportedly read, “I know how to handle people who f**k with me. I have since February of 2012,” which is when he killed Trayvon Martin.

On January 3, a Seminole County sergeant reportedly contacted Zimmerman about the stalking. CBS News reports, he berated her and said, “You have been involved with me since that Martin kid.”

Zimmerman was charged with misdemeanor stalking and served no jail time.

