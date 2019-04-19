CLOSE
Feature Story
Dee Barnes Alludes To Dr. Dre Sexually Assaulting Her In 1991

'Hip-Hop: A Cultural Odyssey' Luxury Book Launch And Exhibit Premiere

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Legendary hip-hop journalist Dee Barnes visited The Wendy Williams Show to open up about her recent crowd sourcing effort to raise money because she’s homeless. While there, Wendy gave the struggle creative a check for $15,000 and offered her a book deal. But it was Barnes’ retelling of the horrific assault she suffered at the hands of Dr. Dre that left people in tears.

Barnes gave a chilling account of the night Dr. Dre attacked her from behind. “Dre approached me out of nowhere [and] grabs me by my hair. He picked me up, lifted me up off the ground [by my hair and] slammed me up against a brick wall several times.”

“I didn’t see but he had a bodyguard with him and he kept the crowd from helping [me] by threatening the crowd with a gun,” continued the former Pump It Up host. “The person that was talking to me, was the only person who tried to intervene, he got pistol whipped [and ] lost two teeth.”

Barnes claims the super producer followed her into the bathroom where the attack continued.

“I grab the rail, I pull myself back up and run into the women’s restroom. He follows me into the women’s restroom.”

Barnes alluded to there being some kind of sexual assault during the incident. “I’m not comfortable talking about everything right now,” she said. “Your silence is speaking volumes,” Wendy responded.

Dr. Dre indirectly reflected on his abusive behavior in a documentary, where he claimed “he was out of his mind.”

“I apologize to the women I’ve hurt. I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives,” he said in a statement. “I was out of my f**king mind at the time. I f**ked up. I paid for it. I’m sorry for it. And I apologized for it.I have this dark cloud that follows me, and it’s going to be attached to me forever. It’s a major blemish on who I am as a man, and every time it comes up, it just makes me feel f**ked up.”

Dee Barnes Alludes To Dr. Dre Sexually Assaulting Her In 1991 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

