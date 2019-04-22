CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio Woman Wants To Be The First Black Transgender President

1 reads
Leave a comment

 

Pam Rocker is a 35-year-old Cheviot Ohio native has thrown her name in the hat to run for president. She’s running for the Democratic nomination, and she’s looking to make history as the first Black transgender president.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

She’s already filled out an official statement of candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission to run in 2020 back in 2016. While there are already over 670 statements filed for next year’s election, the number pales in comparison to the 1,775 statements filed in 2016, which was more than the previous four elections combined.

“I just didn’t want to sit on the sidelines,” Rocker said. “I was unhappy with the outcome of the 2016 election. Hillary, she inspired me. She lit something inside me. She opened the door for women and trans women of color to run.”

Full story.

 

Redefining Beauty: Sexiest Transgender Women You Should Know

9 photos Launch gallery

Redefining Beauty: Sexiest Transgender Women You Should Know

Continue reading Redefining Beauty: Sexiest Transgender Women You Should Know

Redefining Beauty: Sexiest Transgender Women You Should Know

LGBTQ people of color are far more likely to experience violence according to the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs’ most recent report and when transgender women are under attack, it’s important to uplift and shine light on those who are challenging perceptions, organizing people, or just plain changing the game. Today we honor the beauty of the recently deceased Chyna Gibson, Ciara McElveen, and Jaquarrius Holland, by highlighting trans women from Laverne to Amiyah who are doing big things.

 

 

 

The Latest:

Ohio Woman Wants To Be The First Black Transgender President was originally published on www.wiznation.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close