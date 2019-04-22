Blood Pressure Medication Recalled for 4th Time

This can’t be good! Millions of Americans take blood pressure medications. For the 4th time, Torrent Pharmaceuticals is once again recalling specific lots of blood pressure medication Losartan.

The recall has expanded for the fourth time to include 36 additional lots of Losartan Potassium Tablets USP and 68 lots of Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP, according to the FDA. They believe that the meds contain traces of the impurity N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid (NMBA), a potential cancer-causing carcinogen.

The FDA advises you to contact your physician, who will be able to advise you about alternative treatment plans before you stop taking the medication altogether.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 12 hours ago

