CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Blood Pressure Medication Recalled for 4th Time

1 reads
Leave a comment
Science, Medical and Industry

Source: Fotogloria / Getty

This can’t be good! Millions of Americans take blood pressure medications. For the 4th time, Torrent Pharmaceuticals is once again recalling specific lots of blood pressure medication Losartan.

Clinical Trial, doctor preparing medicine for a medical trial

Source: Andrew Brookes / Getty

The recall has expanded for the fourth time to include 36 additional lots of Losartan Potassium Tablets USP and 68 lots of Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP, according to the FDA. They believe that the meds contain traces of the impurity N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid (NMBA), a potential cancer-causing carcinogen.

The FDA advises you to contact your physician, who will be able to advise you about alternative treatment plans before you stop taking the medication altogether.

To learn more, click here.

Blood Pressure Medication Recalled for 4th Time was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close