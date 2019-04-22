CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Whitney’s Best Friend Robyn Crawford Writing A Book!

2 reads
Leave a comment
Singer Whitney Houston performs at the 2011 Clive Davis PreGrammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icon

Source: Gina Ferazzi / Getty

Oh Boy! Whitney Houston BFF Robyn Crawford is finally deciding to talk about her life and relationship with the superstar singer. She is releasing a memoir to tell her side of the story.

Crawford is releasing a tell-all in November titled, “A Song For You: My Life With Whitney Houston.” The description of the book reads:

Whitney Houston is as big a superstar as the music business has ever known. She exploded on the scene in 1985 with her debut album and spent the next two decades dominating the charts and capturing the hearts of fans around the world. One person was there by her side through it all.

Since Whitney’s death in 2012, that trusted and loyal friend, Robyn Crawford, has stayed out of the limelight and held the great joys, wild adventures, and hard truths of her life with Whitney close to her heart. In A Song for You, Robyn breaks her silence to share the moving and often complicated story of her life and relationship with Whitney.

With warmth, candor, and an impressive recall of detail, Robyn gives readers insight into Whitney’s life and career. She traces the years from when she and Whitney first met as teenagers in the 1980s to the recording of Whitney’s first album and the infinite success that followed. From countless sold-out world tours to her epic rendition of the US national anthem to the set of The Bodyguard, her tempestuous marriage, and the birth of her only child, Robyn was there.

Deeply personal and heartfelt, A Song for You is the vital, honest, and previously untold story that provides an understanding of the complex life of Whitney Houston. Finally, the person who knew her best sets the record straight.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Houston’s ex-husband, Bobby, addressed the rumors and claimed Houston was bi-sexual back in 2016. He said that Houston was afraid to share her feelings about Crawford with her family. He added that if Crawford was still in her life, Houston would be alive.

Will you get a copy of this tell-all??

 

Gone But Not Forgotten… Remembering Whitney Houston

14 photos Launch gallery

Gone But Not Forgotten… Remembering Whitney Houston

Continue reading Gone But Not Forgotten… Remembering Whitney Houston

Gone But Not Forgotten… Remembering Whitney Houston

Whitney’s Best Friend Robyn Crawford Writing A Book! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close