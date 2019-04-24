CLOSE
Loni Love Swears By These Plus-Size Fashion Lines: Eloquii, Ashley Stewart & ASOS

2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Red Carpet

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Plus-size fashion has come a long way, according to Loni Love. The Emmy award-winning host opened up about her fashion journey over the years and some of her favorite curvy girl clothing lines.

“It has changed tremendously,” Loni said about the plus-size fashion game. “When I first started doing The Real, fashion for plus-size women was like at an all time low. It was just duvet covers and a belt,” she explained. “Now it’s so much better. I get sent stuff all the time from all over the world.”

Loni learned how to dress for her body size, which helped her tremendously.

“My waist is getting a little thinner, I have a really big butt, so I accentuate. I wear straight skirts instead of a-line skirts. Understand your body type and then you can dress appropriately.”

Another key to Loni’s rising fashion sense. “Alter things,” she said confidently. As for her favorite brands, Loni swears by Eloquii and Ashley Stewart, who she says is “getting much better.” La La has a really good line.” And, like the rest of us, loves Asos.

“Asos is doing a plus size line and it’s affordable. I like to, to pitch stuff that’s affordable to women. Maybe $60 is a bit, but if you save your money and you know, you can spend $60 and look good. I don’t usually wear anything on his show over $100 bucks. I try to stay under, yeah. Under a hundred bucks.”

See more of Loni’s fashion looks, below:

Loni Love: Sisters, You Don’t Have To Settle For ‘Struggle’ Love

Loni And Her Love James Welch Are In The Bahamas

 

Loni Love Swears By These Plus-Size Fashion Lines: Eloquii, Ashley Stewart & ASOS was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

