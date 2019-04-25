CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

HERPES SPIKE AT COACHELLA?

1 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Everybody was getting it in at Coachella this year! Reports are saying that there was a major spike in spreading one nasty STD, Herpes!!!

2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

According to TMZ,  HerpAlert, an online treatment website, saw an enormous rise in people looking to get treated for the issue. HerpAlert is a fairly new business,  and the way it works is, doctors issue prescriptions to pharmacies after people submit photos of their illness for medical pros to review. The turnaround time is blazing fast, it only takes about 2 hours.  A whopping 1,105 cases have been reported in Indio, Palm Desert and Coachella Valley — and also L.A., Orange, and San Diego counties where most of the concertgoers live.

While they typically see 12 cases a day, during Coachella weekend they reportedly saw 250. The biggest previous spike was during 2018 Oscars Weekend.

HERPES SPIKE AT COACHELLA? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close