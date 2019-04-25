Everybody was getting it in at Coachella this year! Reports are saying that there was a major spike in spreading one nasty STD, Herpes!!!

According to TMZ, HerpAlert, an online treatment website, saw an enormous rise in people looking to get treated for the issue. HerpAlert is a fairly new business, and the way it works is, doctors issue prescriptions to pharmacies after people submit photos of their illness for medical pros to review. The turnaround time is blazing fast, it only takes about 2 hours. A whopping 1,105 cases have been reported in Indio, Palm Desert and Coachella Valley — and also L.A., Orange, and San Diego counties where most of the concertgoers live.

While they typically see 12 cases a day, during Coachella weekend they reportedly saw 250. The biggest previous spike was during 2018 Oscars Weekend.

HERPES SPIKE AT COACHELLA? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 4 hours ago

