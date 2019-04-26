CLOSE
#ShineQueen : Beyonce Celebrates with Grambling State University & Adidas (Video)

Source: WENN / WENN

Beyonce made history when she turned Coachella into Beychella. Her Netflix Docu-concert “Homecoming” was lit.

Whether you experienced her performance live or through Netflix you felt her vibe.

Queen Bey returned to the site of Coachella in Indio, California to celebrate the release with her imprint Ivy Park and her new partners Adidas.

She kept the HBCU theme and featured Grambling State University band and dancers. 37-year old can be seen turning up and having a good time with  the students.

Go Queen Bey!

What are your thoughts?

Photos
