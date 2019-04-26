CLOSE
NFL: Chiefs Ban Star Receiver Over Child Abuse Claim

The Kansas City Chiefs have told wide receiver Tyreek Hill to stay away from the team after a local TV station aired an audio recording of his fiancee accusing him of abusing their three-year-old son.

The recording surfaced a day after a county DA declined to file charges against Hill because there wasn’t sufficient evidence to prove that he was responsible for the young boy’s arm injury.

In the 11-minute recording, Crystal Espinal accuses Hill of punching their son in the chest and says the boy is terrified of him. Hill then responds to Espinal, “You need to be terrified of me, too.” Hill denied injuring the boy’s arm but Espinal tells him the child keeps saying “Daddy did it.”

The Chiefs listened to the recording and contacted Hill’s agent to inform him that he has been banned from all team activities. General Manager Brett Veach said in a statement, “We were deeply disturbed by what we heard. We were deeply concerned. Now obviously we have great concern for Crystal. We are greatly concerned for Tyreek. But our main focus, our main concern, is with the young child.”

The three-year-old has been removed from the home and is not currently living with either parent. (ESPN)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • This is a serious accusation and needs to be thoroughly investigated.
  • The Chiefs have shown in the past that they won’t tolerate abusive behavior by their players. They released star running back Kareem Hunt after a video showed him punching and kicking a woman.
  • Police found no proof that Hill was responsible for injuring the boy.
