SEVEN IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER ILLINOIS AMMONIA SPILL!

Chicago, Illinois

Source: Jumper / Getty

Reports say that more than 40 people were taken to the hospital and seven of them were in critical condition, including a firefighter, after an ammonia spill in Illinois yesterday morning (April 25th).

Poison Warning

Source: f8 Imaging / Getty

According to PulseOfRadio.com, several schools in suburban Beach Park were closed for the day as a precaution and people near the spill were warned to stay inside for several hours after the spill, in which ammonia was leaking from at least one of two large tanks being hauled by a tractor. People who inhale even small amounts of anhydrous ammonia have burning of the eyes, nose, and throat, and breathing in higher amounts can cause coughing or choking. Exposure to high levels can cause death from a swollen throat or from chemical burns to the lungs.

SEVEN IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER ILLINOIS AMMONIA SPILL! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

