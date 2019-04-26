Everyone had mixed reviews when Queen Bey dropped her remix of Frankie Beverly and Maze’s classic hit, “Before I Let Go.” It made you wonder how the group felt about the remake of the song and now we know.

According to Billboard.com, Beverly said that he didn’t know the cover existed until a week or two before the project was released. He explained, “She’s a great friend of mine, but I didn’t know she was going to do this. I was hearing stuff, but I didn’t even want to approach her about it. She kept it quiet until her people called me one day maybe a week or two ago. When they played it, that’s when I heard the first draft of it, and I was blown away.”

He continued, “It’s a blessing. It’s amazing how she works, she’s very smart. I’m caught off guard, but in a beautiful way. She’s such a sweet person too. She’s a very sweet, religious kind of person. Then the way she just released it, it’s off the chain. She’s done so much, this is one of the high points of my life.”

Queen Bey Strikes Again!

Frankie Beverly LOVES Beyonce’s “Before I Let Go” Remake! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 11 hours ago

