Uber is Apologizing For Calling Customer N-Word!!

Another day, another company doing some uncalled for racist stuff! This time it’s Uber apologizing for using the n-word on their twitter account when responding to a customer who was complaining about a bad experience with the rideshare company. It may not have been totally Uber’s fault.

Check out the tweet below:

Upon some further investigation, it appears to be an explanation for how the N-word was tweeted from the Uber account. Reportedly, the Twitter user who issued the complaint is a troll account that purposely changed its name to the N-word before posting the complaint, which prompted the automated response from Uber. The user then changed the name back to @realTheeCheney once Uber responded and the damage had been done.

Posted 5 hours ago

