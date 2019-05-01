Columbus loves its beer!

Ohio reportedly produced 1.4 barrels of beer last year, making it the fourth most out of the 50 states. The state fell behind Pennsylvania, California, and Colorado.

The data comes from the Colorado-based Brewers Association. The group also says these numbers will grow as Ohio keeps adding more breweries across the state. The three major breweries are Great Lakes in Cleveland, and Rhinegeist and Samuel Adams in Cincinnati.

To add Ohio was eighth in the number of craft breweries with 290, up from just 47 back in early 2012. Fifty Ohio breweries opened last year alone.

Source: 10TV

Ohio Ranks 4th In Craft Beer Production was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com