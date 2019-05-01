CLOSE
Ohio Doctors Use Baby’s Kidneys For Woman’s Transplant Surgery

How crazy is this???

The world of medicine can accomplish huge defeats and save lives daily. However, I never knew you can use a baby’s organ and give it to an adult for a transplant?

That is what doctors at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Comprehensive Transplant Center just did. This is a rare operation where the kidneys from a pediatric donor under the age of 5 and then implanting them into the adult recipient.

Susan Fossmeyer underwent the surgery and called it a blessing.

“It just says to me I’m going to live to be healthy. I’m going to enjoy life,” Fossmeyer said.

Fossmeyer thanks the doctors and the donor’s family for the gift of life.

You can learn more about becoming a donor by clicking here.

