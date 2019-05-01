CLOSE
Final week of early voting in Ohio for May 7 primary

Ohio registered voters have less than a week to cast their early (absentee) ballots. The 2019 primary election is Tuesday, May 7. The Franklin County Board of Elections is open until 7:00 p. m. until Friday, May 3. The rest of the hours are here:

  • Tuesday, April 30th thru Friday, May 3rd 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 4th 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 5th 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Monday, May 6th 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Notice that there is Saturday and Sunday voting available. Should you plan on hand delivering an absentee ballot, it may only be at 1700 Morse Road by 7:30 p. m. on May 7. Polling places will not accept early voting ballots.

Should you choose to mail in your ballot, it must be postmarked by Monday, May 6, 2019, and the Board of Elections must have it no later than Friday, May 17 in order for the vote to be documented.

The public information officer with the Franklin County Board of Elections wrote in a news release.

“It is recommended that you take your ballot to a post office facility and have it hand stamped to assure it is postmarked by May 6th.”

The polls open on May 7 at 6:30 in the morning and will close at 7:30 in the evening. There will be more than 2,500 poll workers to assist with 255 polling locations. Not every precinct will be voting in this election.

Source: NBC4i.com

Final week of early voting in Ohio for May 7 primary was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

