Jaden Smith will be playing Kanye West in Showtime’s upcoming series, Omniverse. Jaden will star and executive produce, along with Kanye.

The series will be a limited half-hour anthology, which will examine perception. Season 1 will explore the ego through Kanye’s alternate reality, whose younger self will be played by Smith. No further details have been released.

JADEN SMITH TO PLAY KANYE WEST IN UPCOMING SERIES was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 1 hour ago

