These two are just straight potent! Cam Newton and his longtime girlfriend Kia Proctor are expecting, again! Baby #4 is on the way less than a year after their son was born.

The cute couple already have three children together, Proctor also has an older daughter from a previous relationship.

Congratulations to the growing family!

Cam Newton & Girlfriend Expecting #4! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 2 hours ago

