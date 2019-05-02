The 2019 Billboard Music Awards aired last night (May 1st) at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Kelly Clarkson hosted the ceremony and there were some huge winners and history being made.

Cardi B leading the nominees with 21 noms in 18 categories.

Overall, it was rapper Drake who won the biggest award of the night for top artist and he made history! Drake became the most-awarded artist in BBMAs history, nabbing 12 awards to bring his all-time total up to 27.

Taylor Swift opened the show with a hyper-colorful performance of her new single “ME!” Mariah Carey was honored with the prestigious Icon Award. Madonna performed a high-tech performance that’s rumored to have cost her $5 million. Jonas Brothers together for the 1st time in over 10 years and Paula Abdul closed out the show with her medley of hits.

Check out the list of winners below:

Top Artist: Drake

Drake Top New Artist: Juice Wrld

Juice Wrld Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Top Male Artist: Drake

Drake Top Female Artist: Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Top Duo/Group: BTS

BTS Top R&B Artist: Ella Mai

Ella Mai Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay Top Rock Artist: Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons Top Gospel Artist: Tori Kelly

Tori Kelly Top Billboard 200 Album: Drake – Scorpion

Drake – Scorpion Top Hot 100 Song: Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B – “Girls Like You”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B – “Girls Like You” Top Rap Song: Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – “I Like It”

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – “I Like It” Top Country Song: Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be” Top Rock Song: Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes”

Who Won Big At The Billboard Music Awards? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 100.3: