CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Who Won Big At The Billboard Music Awards?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Drake In Concert - New Orleans, Louisiana

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards aired last night (May 1st) at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Kelly Clarkson hosted the ceremony and there were some huge winners and history being made.

Cardi B leading the nominees with 21 noms in 18 categories.

 

Overall, it was rapper Drake who won the biggest award of the night for top artist and he made history! Drake became the most-awarded artist in BBMAs history, nabbing 12 awards to bring his all-time total up to 27.

Taylor Swift opened the show with a hyper-colorful performance of her new single “ME!” Mariah Carey was honored with the prestigious Icon Award. Madonna performed a high-tech performance that’s rumored to have cost her $5 million. Jonas Brothers together for the 1st time in over 10 years and Paula Abdul closed out the show with her medley of hits.

 

 

Check out the list of winners below:

  • Top Artist: Drake
  • Top New Artist: Juice Wrld
  • Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Ariana Grande
  • Top Male Artist: Drake
  • Top Female Artist: Ariana Grande
  • Top Duo/Group: BTS
  • Top R&B Artist: Ella Mai
  • Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay
  • Top Rock Artist: Imagine Dragons
  • Top Gospel Artist: Tori Kelly
  • Top Billboard 200 Album: Drake – Scorpion
  • Top Hot 100 Song: Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B – “Girls Like You”
  • Top Rap Song: Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – “I Like It”
  • Top Country Song: Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”
  • Top Rock Song: Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes”

Who Won Big At The Billboard Music Awards? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close