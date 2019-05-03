CLOSE
Did Salt N Pepa Fire Spinderella??

Salt-N-Pepa Portrait

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

Spinderella says she was officially terminated from the group Salt N Pepa! Spin wrote on social media that she was terminated by the girls via email and will not be performing with them on tour.

Spin posted this pic to social media with the message that read, ““I’m deeply saddened to share with all the #SaltnPepa and #Spinderella fans that I will not be performing on the #NKOTB Mixtape Tour. Despite my participation in promoting the tour and being highly publicized as one of the acts, in January 2019 I received a ‘termination’ email from #SaltnPepa excluding me from performances with the group. It was my expectation, after making that decision, that they would also take responsibility for sharing the news with the public and other affected parties. It has been months now with no mention. Out of love for my fans and a commitment to upholding a standard of professionalism, I’ve taken it upon myself to let everyone know. I refuse to participate in misleading fans, ticket holders, and others who — based on all the advertising — were anticipating seeing the iconic #SaltnPepa and #Spinderella trio. So, I’m making it clear now. Please know you will have the opportunity to see me this summer in many other projects and activities I’ll be participating in and I look forward to seeing you all then.” Thank you,

Spinderella

The NYC 2013 Mega Gay Pride Event

Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty

Did you know that before Spinderella,  Salt-n-Pepa had offered the spot to then-unknown radio and TV personality Wendy Williams? Roper was selected as the group’s DJ, taking the name Spinderella, around the time the group’s first album was being released.

 

Photos
