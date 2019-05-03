The memorial to Nipsey Hussle that is located outside of his Marathon Clothing store will be removed soon. Unfortunately, people are trying to make off of it.

According to TMZ, people have since been selling bootleg T-shirts with Nipsey’s image, while others are offering a paid tour of Nipsey’s neighborhood. Some people are even charging fans to walk through the area where Nipsey was shot. Nipsey’s family plans to honor him by way of his foundation.

NIPSEY HUSSLE’S MEMORIAL TO BE REMOVED was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 9 hours ago

