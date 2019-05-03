Keyshia Cole has announced that she and her boyfriend, Niko Khale, are expecting. The 37 yr old and her 23 yr old boyfriend Nikko Hale posted a pic to her social media looking rather far along.

She shared a photo of her baby bump on social media, along with a caption that said, “Went to Catalina island Last weekend. Had such a good time!!!! Surrounded by Loooooooooove Just enjoying good times and GREAT VIBES I have a few shows coming up next weekend, DETROIT, MIAMI, #MOTHERSDay is coming I’m ready for ALL THE Love and GREAT ENERGY.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

Keyshia Cole is Very Pregnant! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 9 hours ago

Also On 100.3: