Former Buckeye Ryan Shazier Dances at His Wedding, Nearly 18 Months after Spinal Injury [VIDEO]

I love a good triumph over tragedy story! According to Fox 28, former Ohio State Buckeye, and current Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, Ryan Shazier danced at his wedding with his wife nearly 18 months after he suffered a severe spinal injury.

A video posted to Twitter by user @Steel_Faithful shows Shazier and his wife, Michelle Rodriguez, embracing and sharing the special moment. The nuptials were held on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Shazier suffered a spinal injury while making a tackle in December 2017 against the Cincinnati Bengals. That same month Shazier underwent surgery to stabilize his spine.

On April 29, 2019, the Steelers announced they placed Shazier on the team’s Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

“I definitely want to play,” said Shazier during a media tour during Super Bowl in January. “I try to tell people at the end of the day, just because I got hurt, doesn’t mean I lost the love of the game of football. I love football so much. I just care about the game. I really feel like the game has taken me places I never expected to go. I am putting everything into it. I feel like I was the best linebacker in the league. I don’t want to leave that as my legacy. I feel like I have so much to show.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Former Buckeye Ryan Shazier Dances at His Wedding, Nearly 18 Months after Spinal Injury [VIDEO] was originally published on joycolumbus.com

