Gayle King Gets $11M a Year in New CBS Deal!

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Yesssszzzz Gayle! Get your coins Girl! According to reports, Gayle King struck a new deal with CBS that has her making double of what she made before.

Annual Allen & Co. Media And Technology Conference

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

Oprah’s bestie leveled up in her new contract with CBS. According to TheJasmineBrand.com, King previously made about $5.5M per year at the network but her price has gone up since the success of that R. Kelly interview.

Gayle King interviews R. Kelly

Source: CBS News screenshot / CBS News screenshot

The interview allowed her to fiercely renegotiate her contract. King will continue her position as host of CBS This Morning, but she will now be getting $11 million annually. Rumors were also swirling that King was considering leaving the network if she didn’t get a considerable raise.

In an explosive interview with Gayle King, disgraced singer R. Kelly claimed he's fighting for his life against the media, public and parents of his victims who he claims want to end his career. During the 10 minutes we got to see of Gayle and Kelly's 80 minute sit-down shows Kelly so overcome by emotion that he stands up and shots his "innocence" into the cameras while Gayle sat calm and collected.

 

Gayle King Gets $11M a Year in New CBS Deal! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

