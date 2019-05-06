Gayle King Gets $11M a Year in New CBS Deal!

Yesssszzzz Gayle! Get your coins Girl! According to reports, Gayle King struck a new deal with CBS that has her making double of what she made before.
Oprah’s bestie leveled up in her new contract with CBS. According to TheJasmineBrand.com, King previously made about $5.5M per year at the network but her price has gone up since the success of that R. Kelly interview.
The interview allowed her to fiercely renegotiate her contract. King will continue her position as host of CBS This Morning, but she will now be getting $11 million annually. Rumors were also swirling that King was considering leaving the network if she didn’t get a considerable raise.
Black Twitter Praises Gayle King For Being Virtuous Woman With The Patience Of Job After R. Kelly Interview
