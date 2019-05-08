The Braxton family lost a young member of their family, Lauren Braxton suddenly due to an illness. 24 year old Lauren was the daughter of the famous singing and reality TV sisters, brother Michael Braxton. Most of us know that when a family member dies, especially one so young, it’s all hands on deck. But according to Tamar Braxton that is not the case.

Tamar Braxton took to her Instagram live to explain why she didn’t attend her nieces funeral. According to Tamar they have never had a death in their family so she doesn’t really know anything about funerals plus she is literally exhausted from everything going on in her life plus, plus, she has just started touring with Kandi Burruss ‘Dungeon Tour’.

“I don’t want my sisters or my family to get upset with me, but the things that’s been going on — this is the first time that anybody in my family has passed. Nobody tell you about going to the damn funeral. I don’t have time going to the funeral.”

During the video she did make it clear that her Tamartian’s should come out to support her on tour, she needs their strength, make sure you watch ‘Braxton Family Values”, and she doesn’t want her family to be mad at her.

However some folks aren’t going for it as a matter of fact one troll said she would have been better off saying nothing at all, while one suggested she have at least been there for her brother.

The question would be, is there ever a reason to miss a family members funeral? Is being taught about funerals, something that needs to be taught? And will this put a steal wedge in her relationship with her family?

We gotta pray family!!

Check out Tamar Braxton explaining why she missed her nieces funeral below, then let us know your thoughts.

Tamar Braxton Went Live To Explain Missing Her Nieces Funeral [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com