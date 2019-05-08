CLOSE
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Debut Baby Boy!!

Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

New parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle debut their baby boy to the world. The new parents were all smiles and even laughs as they walked into a private press conference to debut the newest member of the royal family.

Check out the video below:

About becoming a new mom, Markle said, “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I know I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy… He has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm and he’s just been a dream. So it’s been a special couple of days.”

Prince Harry joked, ““He’s already got a little bit of facial hair as well. Wonderful.”

Congratulations!!!

 

Meghan Markle Gives Birth To Baby Boy!

Meghan Markle Gives Birth To Baby Boy!

Meghan Markle Gives Birth To Baby Boy!

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle gave birth to a healthy baby boy early Monday morning at 5:26 a.m, Buckingham Palace announced. The royal baby weighs 7lbs. 3oz. https://www.instagram.com/p/BxH36irhwcO/ Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, addressed the public earlier today, flashing a toothy grin as he deliver news about his newborn baby and wife. “This little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon,” Harry told reporters outside their residence near Windsor Castle. “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, and we’re both absolutely thrilled.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BxH8QZiAlLU/ A name has not yet been chose (or disclosed at least). Keep scrolling for pics of the duke and duchess during her pregnancy.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Debut Baby Boy!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Photos
