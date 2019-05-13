CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Singer Cheri Dennis From C-Town To Bad Boy Entertainment [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Strike Out The Violence Celebrity Bowling Event For New York Peace Week

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Cleveland Ohio’s Cheri Dennis made it to a place where most only can dream about .  But sometimes we are taken on journey’s that are according to a master plan and what we thought was the dream was in fact the lesson but no doubt a part of our growth.

Radio One’s very own newest team member Cheri Dennis sat down with BET to share her Untold Truth of how she went from the humble beginnings of Cleveland, OH to working with one of the most legendary record labels in Hip Hop, Bad Boy Entertainment to struggling in the big apple, to finding one of the most rewarding positions in the world, motherhood.  The business could have broken her but she realizes that her gift is something that can’t be taken from her because the business didn’t give it to her.

What happened at Bad Boy?  Why was she broke?  What was it really like working with Diddy?

Check out the story of the singer Cheri Dennis AKA Cheri Coke below.

Sam Sylk in the studio

In The Studio with Sam Sylk [PHOTOS]

32 photos Launch gallery

In The Studio with Sam Sylk [PHOTOS]

Continue reading In The Studio with Sam Sylk [PHOTOS]

In The Studio with Sam Sylk [PHOTOS]

Singer Cheri Dennis From C-Town To Bad Boy Entertainment [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close