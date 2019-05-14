CLOSE
Tiffany Haddish: Host & Executive Produce “Kids Say The Darndest Things”

Tiffany Haddish

Congratulations to actress/comedian Tiffany Haddish! There is a revival of the hit show “Kids Say The Darndest Things” and Haddish will serve as the host and executive producer.

ABC entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement: “When I was dreaming of stars I wanted to bring to ABC, Tiffany Haddish was top of my list. Tiffany starring in and producing this iconic series is everything I hoped for.”

The original “Kids Say the Darndest Things” was hosted by Bill Cosby, and ran on CBS from 1998 to 2000.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, the show will be taped in front of a live studio audience and will launch this fall on Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

 

