Rihanna Announces Date For Diamond Ball

4 Years In & Rihanna Continues The Diamond Ball

Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

After a successful four-year run, Rih Rih’s Diamond Ball, which has raised donations for the Clara Lionel Foundation, since 2015. Rihanna’s highly anticipated event is confirmed for this year .

Earlier in the week , the Barbadian singer took to Instagram to make the big announcement for this year’s ceremony, which is set for September 12. “We’re coming back to NY for the #DIAMONDBALL to benefit #CLF !! Follow @claralionelfdn for ways to donate, and the announcement of our host and performers coming soon,” the 31-year-old star captioned a simple black image with the event title in bold font. Then of course  Clara Lionel Foundation followed suit by sharing the image to their followers.

This might be the lead up to new music???

Rihanna Announces Date For Diamond Ball was originally published on www.wiznation.com

