Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Sarah is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Sarah has been married to Fred for 10 years. For the last 3 years, she’s been in an extramarital affair. The guy she’s been seeing just gave her an ultimatum, end your marriage and come with him or it’s over. She says she’s confused as to what to do and her husband has noticed something because he keeps asking if everything is okay. She’s considering telling her husband what’s been going on and seek counseling to save marriage. Tonight she’s asking if she should tell or just break off the affair and concentrate on her marriage? What’s your advice?

