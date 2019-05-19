Via Complex , It’s been 125 years since Hershey’s gave its chocolate bars a redesign, and now the Pennsylvania-based company has unveiled the first alternate take on its classic milk chocolate bar. Instead of completely reinventing the wheel when it comes to the design, it simply incorporates emojis to help encourage sharing.

Here’s a first look at the redesign:

You emojis. Now you can them! And guess what? They taste like really delicious chocolate. The new Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Emoji Bar, coming this summer! pic.twitter.com/qK0PLvhfce — HERSHEY’S (@Hersheys) May 14, 2019

For the first time in 125 years, Hershey’s gave it’s chocolate bars a redesign, was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: DJ EZ Posted 8 hours ago

