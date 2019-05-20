CLOSE
NFL Superstar & Former OSU Great Ezekiel Elliott Handcuffed at Festival

It looks like Zeek still hasn’t learned his lesson 1. Stop taking part in all of the festival activities 2. While you up in the clouds don’t mess with security or the police.

While at the EDC music festival in Las Vegas someone spotted the former Ohio State Buckeye and they never took the camera off of Zeek. In The video you can

you can see that Elliott is arguing with a young lady, he never put his hands on her in away but he can be seen using his body to block her from walking away

during their argument, things turned up for Zeek when he started to talk to one of the security guards and then leaning on the guard while talking to him causing

him to fall…..Full Story Here 

 

NFL Superstar & Former OSU Great Ezekiel Elliott Handcuffed at Festival was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

