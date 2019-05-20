Queen Latifah And Will Smith To Produce Hiphop Infused ‘Romeo And Juliet’ For Netflix

Netflix has signed another deal that will be bringing us more must-see content. The streaming app is teaming up with Queen Latifah and Will Smith for a hip-hop infused remake of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the musical film will tell the love story of a Brooklyn waitress and an up-and-coming musician from a wealthy family whose different upbringings will take a toll on their romance. Smith will serve as executive producer along with James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett. while the Queen will be the flick’s producer.

The script was written by Solvan “Slick” Naim, who has directed episodes of Power, Snowfall and The Blacklist, and Dave Broome, who was once a producer on The Biggest Loser.

It looks like Will Smith is getting back to being the blockbuster he is known to be. Not only will Aladdin, where he starred as the Genie, be hitting theaters this weekend, but the filming for long awaited Bad Boys III recently wrapped. While Smith is getting back to the big screen, Queen Latifah has been focused on creating more opportunities in show business for women of color. She recently partnered with Proctor & Gamble and Tribeca Studios to launch The Queen Collective to give more access into entertainment for female directors of color.

“Generally, a movie hires around 150 people. That’s 150 jobs that can be filled by women, women of various backgrounds, and men of course. I’d like to see my cast and crew look like the world. I don’t want to look out, and just see one type of person,” Queen Latifah said during Tribeca Film Festival weekend.

No word on a premiere date yet for the hip-hop musical.

