WORST TIMES TO TRAVEL THIS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND!

The Memorial Day Weekend is upon us! That means lots of people will be hitting the airways and the roadways. So, the big question is, when are the worst times to travel over the holiday weekend?

AAA predicts drivers will hit the most traffic tomorrow (May 23rd), and Friday (May 24th) in the later afternoon as commuters leave work early and mix in with holiday travelers. Most major metro areas are predicted to experience traffic that is three times worse than usual. The areas with the worst predicted traffic are Boston and Washington, D.C. All in all some 43 million Americans will take a trip in this time period, an increase of 1.5 million over last year.

Are you traveling this weekend?

Written By: Divine Martino

