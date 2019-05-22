CLOSE
SUMMER 2019 WILL BREAK AIRLINE TRAVEL RECORDS!

Everybody is getting their travel on this summer. According to predictions, experts expect the summer of 2019 will break airline travel records!

Summer doesn’t officially start until June 21st, but many Americans have an unofficial start Memorial Day (Monday, May 27th).  Americans absolutely love to take summer vacations so, the airline industry’s trade group, Airlines for America, is forecasting that just over 257 million people will fly on U.S. carriers between June 1st and August 31st.

That’s a 3.4 percent increase over last summer and equates to about 2.8 million travelers a day, according to FoxNews.com. The good news is the trade group says airlines are adding 111,000 seats per day, more than the predicted 93,000 increase in daily passengers.

Are you taking a flight this summer?

