CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Ice Cube’s New BIG3 Theme Song is Fire!

0 reads
Leave a comment
KAABOO Del Mar

Source: Gary Miller / Getty

It’s not easy to span 40 years of hip hop and remain relevant, but when you’re a boss you tend to be able to stay pretty much relevant in whatever you want.

Case and point, Ice Cube, who not only started and owns the BIG3, but also just curated the theme song for their newest season.

And it’s fire!

VIA | HIPHOPDX

Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league is starting its third season on June 22. With the first game quickly approaching, Cube is going into promo mode with a new theme song for season three.

“It’s time for #BIG3Season3,” he wrote on Instagram. “Had to add a few bars to the theme song with all we got going on. Watch the BIG3 Saturdays and Sundays starting June 22 LIVE ON @CBStv and @CBSSports.”

READ MORE

Ice Cube’s New BIG3 Theme Song is Fire! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close