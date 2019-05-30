CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: FC Cincinnati Hires A New Gm

1 reads
Leave a comment

To all you big soccer fans. FC Cincinnati has hired a new GM.

His name is Gerard Nijkamp.

He will be formally introduced in a press conference at the Mercy Health Training Center in Milford at 11 a.m.

Team officials say Nijkamp, 49, comes to Cincinnati after service as technical director for The Netherlands and Eredivisie club PEC Zwolle since 2012. (FOX19)

Fasho Thoughts: 

  • Do you think this was a good move?
  • Do you think this will impact the team?
  • Will it change the culture of the team?
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

 

 

A New , cincinnati , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , FC , Gm , Hires

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close