Katt Williams: Reveals His Staff Stole Millions From Him!

Mr. Katt Williams is back in the news, he sat down with former ESPN host Jemele Hill for her “Jemele Hill is Unbothered” podcast.

During the interview, he said that through an investigation conducted by the U.S. Department of Justice he learned that some of his team members were stealing from him.

Wow, this is crazy they say it’s always the ones that are close to you that you have to watch out for.

“In my search for who was the enemy that was causing all these things to repeatedly happen to me over and over again when they shouldn’t, we uncovered that it was actually my people that was involved,” Williams explained. “We didn’t really know that until the Department of Justice started indicting these people for the embezzlement of $59 million from Katt Williams.” (AlantaBlackstar)

