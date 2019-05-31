Dre might not get killed off of Power after all, well until 50 Cent has another bad day and trip’s on him.

50 Cent rained on Rotimi parade and went live to say that he owed him $300K after Rotimi said his album is now number 1 on the Billboard charts. Then Rotimi went live to say he ain’t owe 50 nothin.

Well it seems the two talked it out and according to Rotimi they are all good after he gave 50 Cent, 100K. In a live video Rotimi say’s that he still isn’t clear why 50 Cent tripped on him like that, but they are like brothers and the way 50 Cent handles situations is unorthodox but at least for right now they are good.

Check out what Rotimi say’s went down between him and 50 Cent below.

Rotimi Gave 50 Cent $100K, Now Say’s They Are All Good [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com