Flags are Being Flown at Half Staff

Flags are being flown at half staff after shooting in Virginia Beach. Governor Dewine ordered it so that we can honor those who lost their lives. The Shooter killed 12 people. 11 of them were city employees and one was a contractor. The flags will be flown at half staffed for honoring these people until June 4th. The shooting happened inside of a Municipal building. The shooter was an employee of the building. They say that he rarely smiled or talked to anyone. He had been working there for 15 years and was apart of the military prior.

