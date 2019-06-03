Ex-Drug Kingpin Frank Lucas Died At 88

Notorious ex-king pen and the subject of the 2007 Academy Award-nominated film American Gangster has passed away. According to totheJasmineBrand.com, Frank Lucas passed away over the weekend at the age of 88.

Lucas, who was originally from South Carolina, was played by Denzel Washington in the autobiographical crime-drama, which detailed his rise and fall but fictionalized a lot of events.

Lucas reportedly passed in New Jersey as he was being transported to a local hospital due to an unknown health issue and is survived by his seven children.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 3 hours ago

