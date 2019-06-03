Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Mia is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

40 year old Kaden became a widower 9 years ago after losing his wife unexpectedly. He met 32 year old Mia a year ago and they’ve been dating since then. Mia says their relationship is great, but at times, she feels like she’s living in his deceased wife’s shadow as there are always comparisons made. They’ve discussed the possibility of marriage in the future and he said he could see that happening, but now isn’t the time. Tonight Mia understand that everyone mourns differently, but is wondering if she’s being impatient or expecting too much too soon for this relationship. What advice would you offer to Mia to make the relationship work?

Love And R&B's #OHSOREALScenario

