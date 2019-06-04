0 reads Leave a comment
Ray J is cashing in on the cannabis craze.
TMZ reports he’s launching his own weed venture by selling pre-rolled joints called “Ray Jay’s.” He has already poured about $5 million into developing his idea and sources say he already has a greenhouse stocked with rows of plants.
Ray J will also offer his services to other ganja growers looking to expand their reach.
If all goes well, Ray J and mary jane might just be his best collaboration to date.
Source: TMZ
Ray J Making Marijuana Money Moves, Rolling Out “Ray Jay’s” was originally published on 92q.com
