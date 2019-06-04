Ciara is happily married with kids to NFL’er Russell Wilson but she recently sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith for Red Table Talk, where explained why she decided to split from her ex-fiance, rapper Future.

She doesn’t mention his name, but she recounts when she realized it was time to leave Future, saying, “I remember one time I was working out on the elliptical machine and I was just not sure about do I stay or what direction do I go? What’s the right thing to do? It’s easy to do this, but is the easy thing the right thing?”

Ciara continued, “If I chose not to commit I was going to fall apart. The one thing I will say is, I’m really afraid of losing myself. And I think if you sit in situations that are unhealthy or you let them linger too long you start to lose yourself. I don’t like crying all the time. I don’t like being sad. So I’m like, ‘how do I get out of this? Because I like being happy.’”

She added that her greatest fear is having her life wasted, explaining, “I grew up with my mom and dad being together. The idea of it being mommy and daddy that made baby. Also, you’re living your life in front of the world, so that adds a whole ‘nother layer. I feel like I’m failing right now, they gon’ roast me. The one thing I fear in life is really wasting my life. I really fear that ‘cause you realize that time does not stop and it will be the worst scenario to stay in a situation that it’s just not healthy, it’s not going to get any better. I realized that I have to start making different decisions.”

Looks like she made the right decision because every woman wants her a Russell Wilson.

Ciara Reveals Why She Left Future! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 8 hours ago

