The excitement is flowing all through the air and the release of “The Lion King’s” new trailer is helping the energy to build! The new trailer for the Jon Favreau-directed live-action 1994 remake of The Lion King which features Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and John Oliver has arrived. Check out the new trailer below with the voice of Beyonce as Nala.

We absolutely can’t wait to see it! The Lion King comes out on July 19th.

The Lion King Releases New Trailer Ft. Beyoncé!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 9 hours ago

