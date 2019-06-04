CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

1 in 4 Americans Harbor Taboo Crushes According to New Survey

0 reads
Leave a comment
Lovely couple party on a rooftop in New York Manhattan

Source: Leonardo Patrizi / Getty

One in four Americans are crushing on someone who is “off-limits.”

New research reveals 57% of Americans have secretly desired someone they absolutely shouldn’t have some time in their life.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

OnePoll, on behalf of EdenFantasys surveyed 2,000 Americans, finding 7 in 10 of those currently crushing have either acted on those feelings or are planning on acting on them.

Additionally, 1 in 3 Americans have actually had a “romantic encounter” with their taboo crush.

The most off-limits person, according to the poll, is a friend’s partner (50%), with second place going to anybody in a relationship (46%).

But, act on those feelings at your own risk, 59% of Americans said they regretting acting on their feelings for an off-limits person actually regretted it after. One in three even had to leave their job because of it.

Here are the Top 10 people who are romantically “off-limits”:

Friend’s partner 50%

Someone in a relationship 46%

Friend’s ex-partner 40%

Parent’s friends 40%

Boss 40%

Ex-partner’s sibling 38%

Teacher 38%

Ex-partner’s friend 34%

Somebody 20+ years older/younger than you 32%

Co-worker 28%

Source: NY Post

1 in 4 Americans Harbor Taboo Crushes According to New Survey was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close